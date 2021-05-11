ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Pakistan

ICMAP submits pre-budget recommendations

11 May 2021

KARACHI: Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) has submitted its pre-budget recommendations to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Finance, and other Government organizations for consideration in the forthcoming Federal Budget 2021-22.

The Fiscal Budget Proposals 2021-22 of the Institute covers not only Tax-related proposals including Income tax, sales tax, customs duty, and federal excise but also sector/industry related proposals covering around 16 industries. The ICMA budget booklet also has a special chapter on the proposals for Export-oriented companies.

The primary intention of these proposals is to create an enabling environment for the private sector and businesses to flourish and promote industrial productivity, investment, and economic growth in the country. It has been recommended in the proposals that in order to support ease of doing business, harmonization should be achieved between various tax and corporate laws. It is further recommended that the Government must consider mandatory cost audit for the public utilities and major segment of consumer companies to protect consumer interest and to minimize cost of doing business in Pakistan.

ICMA Pakistan recommends that the Government may allocate adequate money in the budget to those priority sectors which are essential for our country to fight against the pandemic. Special incentives, exemptions, and reliefs to SMEs and small businesses may be provided to survive and sustain themselves in the long run. ICMA Pakistan proposes further reduction in mark-up rate as well as Sales Tax rate to stimulate economic growth. ICMA Pakistan also proposed to make business registration mandatory for all the businesses in the country.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR Sales Tax income tax ICMAP

