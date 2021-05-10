ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Business Recorder Logo
May 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

British opposition leader reshuffles team after poll losses

  • Starmer's recent attacks on government "sleaze" in the awarding of pandemic-related contracts appeared to have no impact on the voters.
AFP 10 May 2021

LONDON: The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, on Sunday announced changes to his team after a "bitterly disappointing" performance in last week's local election losses.

Labour lost ground in England, including in what were once considered its northern strongholds.

In addition to its local election losses, it also lost a bye-election in the northern city of Hartlepool to the ruling Conservatives, a seat the party had held since 1974.

Declaring himself "bitterly disappointing" on Saturday, Starmer vowed to do "whatever is necessary" to rebuild trust in the party.

That, he said, would require "bold ideas and a relentless focus on the priorities of the British people", he said in a statement.

Britain's 2016 referendum on EU membership eroded old party loyalties, and continues to bring the Tories unprecedented success in areas such as Hartlepool, in northeast England which was strongly pro-Brexit.

Starmer's recent attacks on government "sleaze" in the awarding of pandemic-related contracts appeared to have no impact on the voters.

The elections came as Britain began to open up again thanks to Europe's most successful inoculation campaign.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also overseen massive spending to combat the pandemic, and looks inclined to maintain a high level of state intervention to sustain the coming economic recovery.

England Keir Starmer Hartlepool British opposition leader

British opposition leader reshuffles team after poll losses

Jammu and Kashmir is internationally recognized dispute on UNSC agenda, says Qureshi

At least 11 killed as roadside bomb hits bus in Afghanistan

List of military candidates stirs unease over Iran vote

Seven dead at US birthday party shooting

Taliban declare three-day Afghan ceasefire for Eid holiday

PM pays tribute to expats over rise in remittances

Strategic hydropower projects in AJK: ECC exempts OSCs from taxes

British royal offers to sell access to Putin: report

Shehbaz’s treatment abroad: Govt says will challenge LHC decision

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters