Saudi crown prince, FM to visit after Eid: Qureshi

Recorder Report 10 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud will visit Pakistan after Eidul Fitr.

In a statement on Sunday, the foreign minister said a high-level Saudi delegation will visit Pakistan after Eidul Fitr for ‘structured dialogue’ which would be followed by visits of Saudi Crown Mohammed bin Salman and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud to Islamabad.

The invitation to the crown prince to visit Pakistan was given by Prime Minister Imran Khan who paid an official visit to the Kingdom from May 7-9, where he also held discussions with the crown prince and other top Saudi leadership. The crown prince last visited Pakistan in February 2019.

Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia will provide new impetus to brotherly relations between the two countries. He said both the countries have decided to establish an institutional mechanism, which will create new employment opportunities for Pakistanis.

