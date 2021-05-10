LAHORE: After a rigorous process of monitoring and inspection over a few months to ensure protection of customer interest, State Bank of Pakistan gave its approval to The Bank of Punjab (BOP) to launch “First Free” Roshan Digital Account (RDA) for BOP to join an elite group of banks to launch this Digital Initiative for the Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs).

Roshan Digital Account is a revolutionary initiative spearheaded by the State Bank of Pakistan. For the first time in Pakistan’s history, NRPs are being provided an opportunity to remotely open and operate Bank accounts in Pakistan through an entirely digital and online proposition. RDA has attracted over US $ 1 Billion in a relatively short period of time. Digital Account holders can also invest in stock market, real estate and “Naya Pakistan Certificates” issued by Government of Pakistan, and also contribute in Ehsaas Kifalat Program through their Zakats, Sadqaat etc. There are more products in the pipeline to facilitate our overseas Pakistanis and their families.

For BOP, RDA will cater needs of thousands of Pakistanis abroad who will be able to open bank accounts by visiting www.bop.com.pk through a simplified digital procedure. Customer can open account in multiple currencies (PKR, USD, EURO, GBP).

BOP became the First Bank to offer entire Roshan Digital Account Package, “Free of Cost” to its customers. This will help attract small depositors who were keeping away from RDA on account of associated operating costs.

BOP customers will avail various services without any charges as BOP’s RDA offers conventional & Islamic banking account with no minimum balance requirement. Free Debit card (for NRVA) will be provided with zero courier charges.

In addition to this, no charges will be levied on international usage of Debit card at POS & ATM. 03 free supplementary Debit Cards will also be available to RDA customers’ family members. Free Mobile App enabled with multiple life style banking facilities will also be available. BOP’s RDA customers will also enjoy multiple investment opportunities like Naya Pakistan Certificate (NPC), access to Stock Market, investment in Property, term deposit booking etc. Apart from above mentioned features, BOP’s Auto Loan facility will also be available along with easy repatriation of funds.

A dedicated 24/7 BOP Service Excellence Unit has been set up for complete hand holding of customers and to provide assistance wherever required. Customers will be given guidance on all products being offered and assisted on any issues they may be facing. The Bank will also be offering ancillary products offerings like auto loans and Home Loans to its RDA customers’ soon.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021