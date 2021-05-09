ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Nearly 2774 people vaccinated against corona in F’abad

09 May 2021

FAISALABAD: As many as 2774 people were vaccinated against corona at Vaccination Centres in the district yesterday, while so far a total of 81505 people have been vaccinated out of which 65090 have given first dose and 16415 have given second dose.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said this while briefing to Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimur Khan Bhatti during his visit to Faisalabad.

SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal, Additional Deputy Commissioners Fazal Rabi Cheema, Khurram Pervez, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool and other officers were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner said that there are 17 vaccination centers functional in the district where general public and health workers are being vaccinated. He said that due to high pressure on sports complex Samanabad center in the city area, more centres have to be set up soon and demand have also been sent. He also apprised of the severity of the third wave of corona epidemic and said that the district administration, Pakistan Army, Rangers and District Police are working hard to implement Corona SOPs.

Actions against people without face masks in public places are being taken and they are being realized also. The provincial minister appreciated the continuous countermeasures of the district administration to save the citizens from the dangers of the current third wave in Corona and said that joint efforts would be made to defeat the virus by combating this wave as well.—PR

