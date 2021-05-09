‘Happy’ Neymar extends PSG contract to 2025

PARIS: Neymar has signed a contract extension that will see him stay at Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the 2024-2025 season, the French champions announced on Saturday.

The Brazil attacker said he had “grown as a person, as a human being” since joining the club in 2017 from Barcelona for 222 million euros ($270 million) in what remains the most expensive transfer in history. “I’m really pleased to continue my adventure at Paris Saint-Germain,” the 29-year-old said in a club statement after extending his contract until June 30, 2025.

Neymar has claimed three Ligue 1 titles and two French Cups with PSG, but the major honour that he was bought by the Qatari-owned club to win, the Champions League, continues to prove elusive.