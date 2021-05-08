Essential items: Minister for uninterrupted supply in lockdown

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has directed the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential items during the lockdown, saying that the supply chain should not be affected in anyway.

He gave this direction while presiding over a high-level meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Friday. The Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretaries of relevant departments including health, industries agriculture, and food, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO Lahore and senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the situation caused by corona pandemic, provision of medical facilities in hospitals, and steps to maintain uninterrupted supply of essential items during the lockdown.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Raja Basharat said that a comprehensive plan must be evolved for supply chain management during lockdown. He maintained that non-implementation of SOPs has led to increase in the corona cases, urging people to cooperate with administration in efforts to contain the spread of virus.

The Chief Secretary Punjab said that the lockdown would be strictly enforced and in case of violation, action would be taken as per law.

He directed the Healthcare Commission to monitor the treatment of corona patients in private hospitals. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to ensure that logistics for the supply of essential commodities and courier services operate unhindered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021