Brazil auto production falls 4.7pc in April from March
07 May 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazil auto production in April fell by 4.7% to 190,900 units compared to March, the country's automakers association said on Friday.
The result was also over 10,000% higher than a year ago, when auto production came almost to a complete halt due to the pandemic. Auto sales in April fell by 7.5% to 175,100 units compared to a month ago, said Anfavea, as the association is known.
