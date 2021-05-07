TSX futures rise on gold boost ahead of jobs data

Futures for Canada's main stock index were higher on Friday as gold prices rose, while investors awaited a reading on employment data to gauge the pace of economic recovery in the country.

Gold futures gained 0.25% to $1,820 per ounce at 07:00am ET. Gold prices eye best week in six months, boosted by a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields.

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.41% at 7:03 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's unemployment rate for the month of April is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.1% lower at 19,290.98 on Thursday.

Dow e-minis were up 0.27%, at 07:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis 0.26%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.33%.

TOP STORIES

Cenovus Energy Inc swung to a first-quarter profit from the previous three-month period, as global crude recovered on the back of easing COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine rollouts.

Air Canada reported its fifth straight quarterly loss despite securing a C$5.9 billion ($4.84 bln) government aid package, as rising coronavirus infections in parts of the world and travel restrictions limited traffic.