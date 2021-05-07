IBM unveils world's first 2nm chip

IBM, the world's leading manufacturer of computer products, claims to have developed a new 2NM chip processor, which could revolutionize the IT world.

The US tech giant company is calling it a major breakthrough in the world of computers, under which the 2 nanometer chip will work 45 percent better performance than the 7nm chip already used on a commercial basis.

"The IBM innovation reflected in this new 2 nm chip is essential to the entire semiconductor and IT industry," said Darío Gil, SVP and Director of IBM Research. "It is the product of IBM's approach of taking on hard tech challenges and a demonstration of how breakthroughs can result from sustained investments and a collaborative R&D ecosystem approach."

IBM claims that the use of new technology will also increase the battery life of mobile phones by four times, after which the phone will need to be charged only once in 4 days.

The company added that the new chip will use 75 percent less energy, so the company is very excited about the chip.

On the other hand, according to the company, the chip is still in the lab testing phase, which will take some time to achieve large-scale production.