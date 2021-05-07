ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Malaysia bans flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh

  • Malaysia has banned flights from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal.
  • People from these countries will not be allowed to enter Malaysia from May 8.
Aisha Mahmood 07 May 2021

Malaysia has suspended all passenger flights from Pakistan due to a rising number of COVID-19 infections.

Earlier, Malaysia had banned flights to and from India and prohibited travelers from any Indian destination from entering the country. It also detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India earlier this month.

Now, Malaysia has banned flights from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal. According to a notification issued by the Malaysian immigration authorities, citizens from these countries will not be allowed to enter Malaysia from May 8, The Newsreported.

"The travel restriction imposed on citizens of these countries involved all categories holding long-term social visit passes, business travelers and for social visits," Senior Malaysia Minister Ismail Yakoob said.

The country will go into lockdown from Friday for two weeks, during which there will be a ban on social activities, dining indoors, and inter-district travel.

Apart from Malaysia, Canada, UK, Oman have banned flights from Pakistan to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

