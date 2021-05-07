ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021
Pakistan

Yaumul Quds, Jummatul Wida: Police chalk out security plan

Recorder Report 07 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The city police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for Yumul Quds and Jummatul Wida, under which 500 security personnel will be deployed around Masajids and Imambargahs to avert any untoward incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has devised the plan, following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamilur Rehman.

The contingents of Pakistan Rangers would also assist Islamabad police to ensure effective security, while strict measures to be ensured outside all Masajids including Faisal Masjid, Imambargahs, and exit and entry points of the city, a senior official of police said.

He said the SSP has directed all sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) to improve the security plan and ensure checking of every person through metal detectors at Masajid and Imambargahs in their respective jurisdictions.

Police commandoes and teams of Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF), Falcon vehicles, personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police, and vehicles of police stations have been deployed at various areas, he said, adding that special teams would patrol around Masajids and places of worship, while these measures would be monitored by the SDPOs and the SHOs of relevant area.

As per the plan, superintendents of police would monitor the overall security and patrolling plans, while policemen in plain clothes and uniform along with women police would perform duties.

He said the police conducted general hold up in the city, on Thursday, as an exercise to ensure fool proof security on Yumul Quds and Jummatul Wida.

Vehicles without number plates or having tinted glasses were checked, while pillion riding was also observed. The bikes and vehicles without documents were impounded at various police stations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Qazi Jamilur Rehman IGP SSP Syed Mustafa Tanveer SDPOs Yumul Quds Jummatul Wida

