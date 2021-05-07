Yaumul Quds, Jummatul Wida: Police chalk out security plan

ISLAMABAD: The city police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for Yumul Quds and Jummatul Wida, under which 500 security personnel will be deployed around Masajids and Imambargahs to avert any untoward incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has devised the plan, following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamilur Rehman.

The contingents of Pakistan Rangers would also assist Islamabad police to ensure effective security, while strict measures to be ensured outside all Masajids including Faisal Masjid, Imambargahs, and exit and entry points of the city, a senior official of police said.

He said the SSP has directed all sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) to improve the security plan and ensure checking of every person through metal detectors at Masajid and Imambargahs in their respective jurisdictions.

Police commandoes and teams of Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF), Falcon vehicles, personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police, and vehicles of police stations have been deployed at various areas, he said, adding that special teams would patrol around Masajids and places of worship, while these measures would be monitored by the SDPOs and the SHOs of relevant area.

As per the plan, superintendents of police would monitor the overall security and patrolling plans, while policemen in plain clothes and uniform along with women police would perform duties.

He said the police conducted general hold up in the city, on Thursday, as an exercise to ensure fool proof security on Yumul Quds and Jummatul Wida.

Vehicles without number plates or having tinted glasses were checked, while pillion riding was also observed. The bikes and vehicles without documents were impounded at various police stations.

