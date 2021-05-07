Nestlé Pakistan publishes CSV & sustainability report

LAHORE: Nestlé Pakistan recently published its sustainability report for 2020: “Nestlé in Society: Creating Shared Value (CSV), highlighting its three main global focus areas: for individuals and families, for communities, and for the planet, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Highlighting Nestlé’s CSV philosophy, Samer Chedid, CEO, Nestlé Pakistan, said, “Creating Shared Value remains the fundamental guiding principle for how we do business. We believe that we will be successful in the long term by creating value for both our shareholders and for society.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021