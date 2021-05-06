Jaguar design chief quits as brand switches to all-electric future

Jaguar’s design chief, Julian Thomson has split with the auto brand as the manufacturer moves towards an all-electric future.

Jaguar Land Rover announced that Julian Thomson would be leaving the company at the end of May. JLR did not reveal where Julian was making the switch to.

It is pertinent to mention that Jerry Magaburn, a former Land Rover design director was recently promoted in November. Since then Magaburn had been supervising design under the Jaguar and Land Rover brands.

“Thanks to Julian for his great work, leadership, dedication, and great contributions, and wishes him success in the future,” Thierry Bolloré said in an email.

JLR’s Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) Thierry Bolloré announced in February of this year that Jaguar’s future model will be fully electric. This is part of his new business plan for Jaguar Land Rover called ‘Reimagine’.

Meanwhile, JLR’s new Chief Creative Officer, Gerry McGovern oversees the design targeting more exclusive Jaguar new electric cars, probably Bentley and Porsche Instead of BMW, Audi, Mercedes Benz.

McGovern told investors an online presentation in February that the future Jaguar needs to be ‘absolutely modern and contemporary.

On the other hand, long-standing Jaguar Design Chief, Ian Callum, called Thomson’s departure disappointing.

“It was very sad and disappointing to see Julian Thomson leave Jaguar Design, especially when Jaguar needs a director of such high abilities, leadership skills, and talent,” he tweeted.

Ian had left the company in 2019 to start his own design company.

Thomson joined Jaguar in 2000 as an advanced design director. Prior to that, he worked at the Concept Design Centers of the Lotus, Ford, and Volkswagen Group.

At Lotus, Thomson won praise for creating the 1996 Elise sports car.