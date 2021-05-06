ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Jaguar design chief quits as brand switches to all-electric future

  • Jaguar Land Rover announced that Julian Thomson would be leaving the company at the end of May.
  • JLR did not reveal where Julian was making the switch to.
Syed Ahmed Updated 06 May 2021

Jaguar’s design chief, Julian Thomson has split with the auto brand as the manufacturer moves towards an all-electric future.

Jaguar Land Rover announced that Julian Thomson would be leaving the company at the end of May. JLR did not reveal where Julian was making the switch to.

It is pertinent to mention that Jerry Magaburn, a former Land Rover design director was recently promoted in November. Since then Magaburn had been supervising design under the Jaguar and Land Rover brands.

“Thanks to Julian for his great work, leadership, dedication, and great contributions, and wishes him success in the future,” Thierry Bolloré said in an email.

JLR’s Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) Thierry Bolloré announced in February of this year that Jaguar’s future model will be fully electric. This is part of his new business plan for Jaguar Land Rover called ‘Reimagine’.

Meanwhile, JLR’s new Chief Creative Officer, Gerry McGovern oversees the design targeting more exclusive Jaguar new electric cars, probably Bentley and Porsche Instead of BMW, Audi, Mercedes Benz.

McGovern told investors an online presentation in February that the future Jaguar needs to be ‘absolutely modern and contemporary.

On the other hand, long-standing Jaguar Design Chief, Ian Callum, called Thomson’s departure disappointing.

“It was very sad and disappointing to see Julian Thomson leave Jaguar Design, especially when Jaguar needs a director of such high abilities, leadership skills, and talent,” he tweeted.

Ian had left the company in 2019 to start his own design company.

Thomson joined Jaguar in 2000 as an advanced design director. Prior to that, he worked at the Concept Design Centers of the Lotus, Ford, and Volkswagen Group.

At Lotus, Thomson won praise for creating the 1996 Elise sports car.

Jaguar Jaguar design chief Julian Thomson Jaguar electric future Jaguar electric vehicles

Jaguar design chief quits as brand switches to all-electric future

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

PML-N, PTI boycott recounting of votes in NA-249

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Tech giant Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list

PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK

India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours

Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen

US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon

PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin

Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters