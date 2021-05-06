ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
Pakistan

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 2944 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

  • Sindh reported 4 new deaths, while Punjab reported 68 deaths during the last 24 hours.
  • The Punjab government has decided to enforce a complete lockdown in the province from May 8 to May 15.
Aisha Mahmood 06 May 2021

Sindh and Punjab have collectively reported 2944 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours.

During the past 24 hours, Sindh reported 1038 new cases and four deaths. The provincial tally stands at 288,680, while the death toll is 4,691. Out of the 1,038 fresh cases of Sindh, 526 were reported from Karachi.

Moreover, 330 more people also recovered from the deadly virus in 24 hours. So far, Sindh has reported 266,718 recoveries from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported 1,906 coronavirus cases and 68 deaths during the last 24 hours. The coronavirus tally in Punjab is 312,522 while the death toll is 8,809. Out of these news cases, Lahore reported the highest number, taking the tally to 164309. Punjab also reported 2314 new recoveries, taking the total number to 262555.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government has decided to enforce a complete lockdown in the province from May 8 to May 15. During the lockdown, public transport and tourist destinations will remain closed while police, rangers, and army personnel will be deployed at the checkpoints to be set up at the entry and exit points of all cities in the province.

Pakistan Sindh Karachi SOPs Punjab Lahore Eid coronavirus cases Coronavirus lockdown third COVID wave

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 2944 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

