Prosperity at grassroots level topmost priority of govt: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Wednesday said prosperity at grassroots level and expansion in social protection programme were the government's topmost priorities.

Addressing a presser, he said the government was launching 'Kamyab Kisan Programme' - an initiative for prosperity at grassroots level after the success of Kamyab Jawan - Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme.

Tarin said the State Bank of Pakistan had enhanced its loaning from Rs100,000 to Rs 2 million for the small and medium enterprises.

He said agriculture development, information technology export and revenue collection were prime focus of the government.

He said the country needed competitiveness in exports and the gap between rich and poor needed to be bridged.