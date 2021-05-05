Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
05 May 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Hashimi Can Company Ltd 04-05-2021 11:00
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Ltd 07-05-2021 16:00
=========================================================
