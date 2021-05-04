ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee climbs, raw sugar also rises

  • July arabica coffee was up 1.8 cents, or 1.3%, at $1.4205 per lb .
  • May raw sugar was up 0.37 cents, or 2.2%, at 17.10 cents per lb.
  • July New York cocoa rose by $8, or 0.3%, to $2,377 a tonne.
Reuters 04 May 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE were higher on Tuesday, boosted by the prospect of tightening supplies with Brazilian production set to decline sharply this season, while raw sugar also rose.

COFFEE

July arabica coffee was up 1.8 cents, or 1.3%, at $1.4205 per lb by 1133 GMT. The benchmark second position peaked at $1.4765 last week, its highest since February 2017.

The market has been supported by dry weather in Brazil during April which could lead to a further downward revision in the size of the 2021/22 crop by reducing bean size and may even have an impact of the following crop.

"In general it just looks tight going forward. I think demand will be consistent and surprise to the upside if anything," Cardiff Coffee Trading said in a report, forecasting this year's Brazil coffee crop at 54.06 million bags including 34.59 million bags on arabica.

Brazil's 2021/22 crop is an off-year in the country's biennial cycle.

July robusta coffee rose by $25, or 1.7%, to $1,481 a tonne.

SUGAR

May raw sugar was up 0.37 cents, or 2.2%, at 17.10 cents per lb.

Dealers noted funds were increasing a net long position against the backdrop of concerns about production prospects in the key Centre-South region of Brazil following drier-than-normal weather in recent months that hurt cane development.

Brazil's 2021/22 center-south cane crush is seen in a range between 567 and 578 million tonnes, compared to a previous projection of 586 million tonnes, broker and analyst StoneX said on Monday.

August white sugar rose by $4.50, or 1%, to $452.90 a tonne.

COCOA

July New York cocoa rose by $8, or 0.3%, to $2,377 a tonne.

Below average rainfall mixed with long sunny spells last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions could hurt bean quality for the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

July London cocoa was unchanged at 1,607 pounds a tonne.

cocoa regulator Arabica coffee futures sugar price cocoa producer cocoa port Arabica coffee price sugar demand

Arabica coffee climbs, raw sugar also rises

COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures

Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters