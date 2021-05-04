ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn near 8-year high, wheat steadies as weather watched

  • Corn firm as Brazil drought overshadows US planting progress.
  • Wheat firms after Monday's slide, soybeans edge higher.
Reuters 04 May 2021

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago corn rose on Tuesday to hold near an eight-year high, as weather forecasts showed little sign of rain relief for dry southern Brazil, keeping attention on global supply tensions despite US planting progress.

Wheat edged up after dropping more than 2% on Monday as the corn rally underpinned wheat prices, countering pressure from favourable signs for some northern hemisphere wheat harvests, including in Ukraine.

Soybeans edged higher as tight oilseed inventories kept the market supported in the face of concern over reduced vegetable oil demand in India due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.9% at $6.92-1/4 a bushel by 1059 GMT, after reaching its highest since March 2013 on Monday at $6.98.

A weather focus and investment fund flows after recent highs were making trading choppy, traders said.

"Corn remains bullish in Chicago on the back of tight supplies," consultancy Agritel said.

"In Brazil, the dry weather is still predominant and maize crops are suffering at the beginning of the dry season."

Broker StoneX on Monday estimated Brazil's 2020/2021 second corn crop at 72.7 million tonnes, compared with 77.65 million previously.

Brazil's second annual crop is seen as crucial to boosting short-term availability ahead of the US harvest later in the year.

As of Sunday, 46% of US corn plantings were complete, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday, topping analysts' expectations of 44%.

Cool temperatures could slow early corn growth in the Midwest but forecast rain should benefit crops, analysts said.

Grain markets are also looking ahead to the USDA's May crop report that will include the agency's first full supply-and-demand projections for 2021/22.

"Importers are waiting for the US government's supply-demand report due next week for a price direction," a Singapore-based feed grain trader said.

CBOT wheat was up 0.5% at $7.21-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 2.3% in the previous session. Soybeans added 0.8% to $15.36 a bushel.

US soybean planting was 24% complete, slightly above a poll average estimate of 25%.

corn importer corn price corn production corn crops Chicago corn prices

Corn near 8-year high, wheat steadies as weather watched

COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures

Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters