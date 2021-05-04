Rugby star Burgess pleads guilty to drug-driving, avoids jail

SYDNEY: Former England dual rugby international Sam Burgess pleaded guilty to driving with an illicit drug in his system, but avoided a conviction in an Australian court Tuesday.

Appearing at Moss Vale Local Court south of Sydney, Burgess was ordered to attend a traffic offender's program and handed fines for driving an unregistered car and for not holding a local licence, according to court documents.

In February, the 32-year-old was stopped by police while driving down a highway about 100 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of Sydney and given a roadside drug test, which he failed.

Burgess spent most of his career in Australia with South Sydney while also playing 24 rugby league matches for England.

He also made a brief code-switch, playing five rugby union Tests for England, including at the 2015 World Cup.