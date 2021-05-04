ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BOP and AIM sign agreement for promotion of low-cost housing

04 May 2021

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) and Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance (AIM), have signed an agreement for promoting low-cost housing under Government’s Markup Subsidy Scheme (G-MSS).

The ceremony was held at The Bank of Punjab’s Head Office in Gulberg, Lahore.

Zafar Masud – President& CEO BOP and Asif Riaz – Group Head Retail and Priority Sectors Lending represented BOP, while Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance (AIM), was represented by Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib – Executive Director, Dr Kamran Shams – Director and Shahzad Akram – Chief Credit Officer.

Zafar Masud opined, this is a revolutionary step in the Housing Industry and such arrangements shall help us extend support at grass root level. Dr Amjad Saqib appreciated BOP’s initiative to take a lead in this noble cause and expected that like all other government subsidized schemes, BOP will assume a leading role in this segment as well. He also appreciated Prime Minister of Pakistan for introducing such an affordable scheme for Lower and middle income segments.

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Masud also appreciated the efforts of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and NAPHDA, which have taken exemplary measures and much needed policy interventions to promote housing in Pakistan. Through this collaboration both the organizations are optimistic about providing housing to lower strata of the society where the maximum need resides but the segment is marred by lack of formal access to financing.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP State Bank of Pakistan bank of punjab BOP Amjad Saqib Zafar Masud NAPHDA Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance

BOP and AIM sign agreement for promotion of low-cost housing

Eid holidays announced

ADB launches Asia Pacific Tax Hub

Private parties engaged in business with Railways: Exemption of 10pc WHT opposed by FBR

Future of 11 power plants: Consultation process expedited

Govt to vaccinate 70m people by Dec: Faisal

Education, other areas: IMF says govt required to increase spending

Price trends of essential commodities analysed

Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL for $5bn

Cabinet to discuss EU Parliament’s resolution today

PM urges OIC to help protect true image of Islam

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.