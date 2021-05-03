ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
Business & Finance

Norwegian Air sees $840mn in cash after planned capital raise

  • The carrier aims to raise 6 billion crowns in fresh capital as part of a scheme to emerge on May 26 from court-ordered bankruptcy protection in Ireland and Norway.
Reuters 03 May 2021

OSLO: Budget carrier Norwegian Air expects to have a cash holding of 7 billion Norwegian crowns ($842.6 million) if it manages to raise the full amount of capital it seeks this month, it said on Monday.

The carrier aims to raise 6 billion crowns in fresh capital as part of a scheme to emerge on May 26 from court-ordered bankruptcy protection in Ireland and Norway.

