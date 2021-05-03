Business & Finance
Norwegian Air sees $840mn in cash after planned capital raise
- The carrier aims to raise 6 billion crowns in fresh capital as part of a scheme to emerge on May 26 from court-ordered bankruptcy protection in Ireland and Norway.
03 May 2021
OSLO: Budget carrier Norwegian Air expects to have a cash holding of 7 billion Norwegian crowns ($842.6 million) if it manages to raise the full amount of capital it seeks this month, it said on Monday.
The carrier aims to raise 6 billion crowns in fresh capital as part of a scheme to emerge on May 26 from court-ordered bankruptcy protection in Ireland and Norway.
PM Khan to hold meeting with close aides on EU decision to review trade ties over anti-France protests
Norwegian Air sees $840mn in cash after planned capital raise
Pakistan intends to vaccinate 70 million people against COVID-19 before end of this year
Global Islamic finance forecast to grow as main markets recover: S&P
Pakistan reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours
India's COVID-19 cases near 20 million, peak seen nearing
Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD
25 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh: police
Blinken in UK as G7 foreign ministers resume in-person talks
US top diplomat: China acting more 'repressively, aggressively'
High-level meeting on budget 2021-22: Development spending under govt focus
There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR
Read more stories
Comments