Pakistan

Islamabad to go into a week-long lockdown from May 8

  • A ban on all markets on Chaand Raat, including mehendi, jewellery and clothing stalls has been imposed.
  • All kinds of inter-provincial, intercity and intra city public transport will also be banned.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 03 May 2021

To control the rapid spread of coronavirus, Islamabad Administration has issued new restrictions for Ramazan and Eid.

In a notification, the administration said that all markets, commercial activities, businesses, and shops will remain closed from May 8 till May 16. Only essential services such as medical and grocery stores will be allowed to operate.

The administration has also imposed a ban on all markets on Chaand Raat, including mehendi, jewellery and clothing stalls. A ban has also been imposed on all tourist and picnic spots during the time period.

Meanwhile, all kinds of inter-provincial, intercity and intra city public transport will be banned, however, private vehicles, taxis and cars with 50 percent occupancy and medical and other emergency services transport will not be banned.

Coronavirus lockdown Pakistan NCOC SOPs Islamabad Eid

Islamabad to go into a week-long lockdown from May 8

