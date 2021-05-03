Islamabad to go into a week-long lockdown from May 8

To control the rapid spread of coronavirus, Islamabad Administration has issued new restrictions for Ramazan and Eid.

In a notification, the administration said that all markets, commercial activities, businesses, and shops will remain closed from May 8 till May 16. Only essential services such as medical and grocery stores will be allowed to operate.

The administration has also imposed a ban on all markets on Chaand Raat, including mehendi, jewellery and clothing stalls. A ban has also been imposed on all tourist and picnic spots during the time period.

Meanwhile, all kinds of inter-provincial, intercity and intra city public transport will be banned, however, private vehicles, taxis and cars with 50 percent occupancy and medical and other emergency services transport will not be banned.