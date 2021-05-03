ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Coronavirus
Pakistan

Covid-19 pandemic: APCPLA praises role of Army

03 May 2021

FAISALABAD: Zonal Vice Chairman All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association Muhammad Ajmal Kasuri said that the role of Pakistan Army in saving the people from the Corona epidemic is commendable.

Precious lives are being saved by strictly enforcing SOPs, in which the people should extend all possible cooperation to the army to prevent the situation from deteriorating further. For the first time in Pakistan, more than 200 people have lost their lives in 24 hours, which is very worrying. Talking to the business community, he said that the army has been called in to assist the civil administration so that the people can be persuaded to implement the SOPs.

He said that the army was not exempt from infection but was still risking its life to save the people. We pay tribute to him. He said that people in Pakistan have become victims of this epidemic to a dangerous extent, while the number of positive cases has risen to alarming levels, which is much higher than last year. The government should reduce or eliminate taxes on all essential equipment, including oxygen, masks and healthcare equipment, to ensure their availability. Taxes on the importation of corona vaccine should be reduced and the private sector should be encouraged to prepare locally so that the supply of corona vaccine can be abundant at low cost.—PR

APCPLA All Pakistan Cotton Powerlooms Association Zonal Vice Chairman

