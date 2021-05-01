Honda announces next-generation BR-V world debut on May 3rd

Honda Indonesia has announced the debut of a new vehicle on 3rd May in the international market. The car’s digital world premiere of a new vehicle is most likely going to be the next generation BR-V that comes as a 7-seat MPV, according to the Indonesian motoring press. This type of vehicles are quite popular in markets such as Indonesia.

The current generation Honda BR-V debuted at the 2015 GIIAS, the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, as a near-production prototype. Meanwhile, the actual production version premiered in Thailand a few months later. In April 2019, the BR-V received its mid-life redesign and now after almost 6-years, it’s ready for another facelift or a new generation model.

Based on the sneak peek, it has some interesting aesthetics going on with slim LED headlamps that are surrounded by LED DRLs in an inverted L shape.

There’s also a chrome wing perched on top of the Honda logo, and it sits full width to the edge of the headlamps; a stark difference from what the latest HR-V/ Vezel or the new CR-V look like.

News of a next-gen debut has auto-geeks excited. Now a revamp isn’t just limited to superficial looks.

So what powertrains will the next generation offer?

Currently, there are no clues as to what options the next-gen BR-V will offer. The current BR-V is powered by a 1.5L engine which comes paired to either 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox options. Hopefully, something better will come with the next-generation BR-V.