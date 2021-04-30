Business & Finance
OGRA slashes LPG rates for May
- The notification said that the new price of a domestic LPG cylinder was fixed at Rs 1,572.40, while in April, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder was Rs 1,718.59.
30 Apr 2021
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced the price of LPG by Rs12.39 per kg for the month of May.
According to the notification issued by the regulator, the new price of LPG was fixed at Rs 133.25 per kg, while in April, the price of LPG was Rs 145.64 per kg. After which the domestic cylinder of LPG of 11.8 kg became cheaper by Rs. 146.19.
The new prices will apply to May 2021.
It may be recalled that a month ago, the price of LPG was reduced by Rs 14.9 per kg.
