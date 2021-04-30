2021 Spring Conferment of Decorations: Japan announces foreign recipients

KARACHI: The Government of Japan has announced the foreign recipients of the 2021 Spring Conferment of Decorations on Thursday. Syed Feroz Alam Shah, Honorary Technical Advisor, Federal Board of Investment (BoI), and Director of National Engineering Corporation (NEC), has received "The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette" in recognition of his dedicated contributions to promoting economic relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

Syed Feroz Alam Shah has worked as Honorary Technical Advisor at the Federal Board of Investment (BoI) since 2010, supporting business ties between Japan and Pakistan, whilst simultaneously working as a director in the private sector.

In terms of facilitation of new entrants to the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Pakistan, he dedicatedly assisted to enter their business into the Pakistani market. He additionally dealt with the complicated application process, cooperating with the Pakistani Government. Likewise, after the formal introduction into the market, he contributed to working closely for the coordination of amendments to the SEZ Act with reference to the lack of incentives for the industry.

Apart from his work furthering bilateral business ties, he has contributed to establishing the Pak-Japanese institution named "Pak-Japan Culture Centre in Quetta," administered by the Pak-Japan Friendship Society (PJFS) for over 20 years since 2002 with him currently as the President. This centre provides the people of Balochistan with cultural and educational services and activities on behalf of the people and the Government of Japan.-PR

