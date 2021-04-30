ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

2021 Spring Conferment of Decorations: Japan announces foreign recipients

KARACHI: The Govern-ment of Japan has announced the foreign recipients of the 2021 Spring Conferment of Decorations...
30 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The Government of Japan has announced the foreign recipients of the 2021 Spring Conferment of Decorations on Thursday. Syed Feroz Alam Shah, Honorary Technical Advisor, Federal Board of Investment (BoI), and Director of National Engineering Corporation (NEC), has received "The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette" in recognition of his dedicated contributions to promoting economic relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

Syed Feroz Alam Shah has worked as Honorary Technical Advisor at the Federal Board of Investment (BoI) since 2010, supporting business ties between Japan and Pakistan, whilst simultaneously working as a director in the private sector.

In terms of facilitation of new entrants to the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Pakistan, he dedicatedly assisted to enter their business into the Pakistani market. He additionally dealt with the complicated application process, cooperating with the Pakistani Government. Likewise, after the formal introduction into the market, he contributed to working closely for the coordination of amendments to the SEZ Act with reference to the lack of incentives for the industry.

Apart from his work furthering bilateral business ties, he has contributed to establishing the Pak-Japanese institution named "Pak-Japan Culture Centre in Quetta," administered by the Pak-Japan Friendship Society (PJFS) for over 20 years since 2002 with him currently as the President. This centre provides the people of Balochistan with cultural and educational services and activities on behalf of the people and the Government of Japan.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SEZ BOI NEC Government of Japan 2021 Spring Conferment of Decorations Japan announces foreign recipients Syed Feroz Alam Shah Japan and Pakistan

2021 Spring Conferment of Decorations: Japan announces foreign recipients

PSM sell-off process hits a snag

No GST chargeable on auction for serviceable old cars: FBR

‘Stay home, stay safe’ plan unveiled ahead of Eid

US corporations, wealthy must ‘pay their fair share’: Biden

Azhar briefed about power projects

Pakistan’s weight may remain around 0.02pc in MSCI EM

Forex reserves up $307m

Performance in SDG sectors: Pakistan lags behind its emerging market peers: IMF

Withdrawal of funds from public account of federation: Special assignment account procedure issued

Privatisation of selected PSEs: Authorities told to address legal, administrative issues

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.