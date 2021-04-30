‘2030 agenda for SDGs recognises immense contribution of migration’

ISLAMABAD: Chief Economist Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives Dr Muhammad Ahmad said that the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) recognises the immense contribution of migration, with 10 out of 17 goals containing targets and indicators that make direct reference to migration or mobility.

The chief economist Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives said this, while chairing a round table Discussion on Migration Data Management Practices for SDGs achievement in Pakistan, in Islamabad on Thursday.

The round table discussion was organised by Planning Commission SDGs Support Unit in partnership with IOM and the UNDP Pakistan.

The delegation of IOM led by Chief of Mission, Mio Sato, UNDP Pakistan, Resident Representative, Knut Ostby, Nadeem Ahmad, Social Policy Advisor Nadeem Ahmad, Chief SDGs Ministry of Planning Ali Kemal, and representatives from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, NADRA, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, and the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions participated in the round table discussion.

Dr Muhammad Ahmad said while mentioning a few target 8.8 talks about the protection of labor rights and the promotion of safe working environments. “Target 10.7 emphasizes the facilitation of orderly, safe, and responsible migration and mobility of people, including through the implementation of planned and well-managed migration policies. Improved data collection practices on different dimensions of migrants’ situations allow us to better understand their vulnerabilities, and analyses the role of migration on essential services such as health, income, education, and other outcomes,” he said.

UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Knut Ostby said that migration data management is the key to improving migration governance and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Pakistan.

There is a strong need to improve coordination and collaboration among various stakeholders to take policy initiatives and holistic measures to improve migration governance to benefit all.

Mio Sato from IOM presented similar objectives from ongoing IOM initiatives on migration.

She stated that IOM, having 70 years of expertise in working in the field of migration, strongly believes that efficient data management practices are key to strengthening migration governance, especially for countries such as Pakistan where ‘Migration’ is constantly shaping the social, economic, and political context.

Ali Kemal, Chief SDGs, and Nadeem Ahmad, Social Policy Advisor respectively gave presentations on the overview of the 4-year efforts of the unit.

Specifically talking about the migration data, Ali Kemal, Chief SDGs at MoPD&SI stated that the unit had initiated the importance of SDGs and pointed out the immense need for migration data, with 10 out of 17 goals containing targets and indicators that make direct reference to migration or mobility.

