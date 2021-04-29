ANL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.15%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
AVN 88.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.65%)
BOP 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.52%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.05%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.23%)
HUBC 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 19.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.92%)
KEL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
MLCF 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
PAEL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PRL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 179.49 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.18%)
UNITY 31.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (0.05%)
BR30 25,127 Increased By ▲ 19.29 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,002 Decreased By ▼ -57.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 18,413 Decreased By ▼ -51.11 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business & Finance

Early trade in New York: Dollar surges ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Updated 29 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: The US dollar edged higher on Wednesday, moving within narrow ranges, ahead of a US Federal Reserve policy statement and a speech by President Joe Biden later in the day when the US president is set to announce more stimulus plans.

Though the greenback recovered from a one-month low hit earlier this week, investors expect the US central bank to maintain its policy settings and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is seen as likely to repeat his dovish message.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index rose 0.1% at 90.953, bouncing from Monday’s low of 90.679, its weakest level since March 3, though investors were not convinced a recent downtrend had ended.

Investors’ inflation expectations, measured by the break-even inflation rate calculated from US inflation-linked bonds, rose above 2.40% on Wednesday, the highest level since 2013.

The euro slipped 0.1% to $1.2074, off Monday’s two-month high of $1.2117.

The dollar stood at 108.97 yen, up 0.1% on the day, having jumped 0.59% overnight and extending its recovery from a seven-week low of 107.48 touched last week, in tandem with rises in US bond yields.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar dropped 0.1% to US$0.7759 after the country’s consumer price index came in weaker than expected.

