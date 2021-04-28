ANL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.09%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.67%)
ASL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
AVN 89.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.78%)
BOP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.03%)
FCCL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.58%)
HASCOL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 6.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.19%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
MLCF 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PAEL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PIBTL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
POWER 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.97%)
PPL 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.43%)
SNGP 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
TRG 179.55 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,864 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.03%)
BR30 25,220 Decreased By ▼ -6.89 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,208 Decreased By ▼ -85.25 (-0.19%)
KSE30 18,536 Decreased By ▼ -44.57 (-0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Spot gold may test support at $1,763

  • On the daily chart, following its failure to overcome a barrier at $1,799, the metal broke a support at $1,775. The break opened the way towards $1,723-$1,752 range.
Reuters 28 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,763 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling into a range of $1,738-$1,753. The metal has broken a higher support at $1,772.

The break confirmed its move into a range defined by a lower channel. A retracement analysis reveals a target of $1,738, the 50% level, which is pointed by the channel as well.

A realistic target will be $1,753. A gain from the current level will be regarded as a pullback towards the upper channel. The pullback may end around $1,780.

On the daily chart, following its failure to overcome a barrier at $1,799, the metal broke a support at $1,775. The break opened the way towards $1,723-$1,752 range.

The uptrend from $1,676.10 may resume, if the metal manages to end its fall around $1,752.

A further drop below this level could suggest a continuation of the downtrend from $1,959.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

