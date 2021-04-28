ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
Vehicle monitoring solutions: TPL Trakker partners with MMBL

Recorder Report 28 Apr 2021

KARACHI: TPL Trakker has partnered with Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL), the largest digital bank in Pakistan, to provide Vehicle Monitoring Services.

Under this partnership, commercial vehicles financed by MMBL will have the added facility of Vehicle Telematics powered by TPL Trakker. The tracking solutions will be completely customized and provide 24-7 monitoring of the vehicles, business insights on drive time and distance travelled, a live dashboard indicating real-time status as well as fuel monitoring with daily reports on how fuel was used, the distance covered, routes taken and the speed of the vehicles in real-time.

MMBL is committed to promoting financial inclusion through innovative digital solutions and providing economic freedom to small business owners. To mark the occasion, a digital signing ceremony was held at TPL Trakker and MMBL’s respective Head Offices in April.

Present at the occasion from TPL Trakker were, Sarwar Ali Khan CEO and Talha Dawood Head of Asset Tracking. Representing MMBL were, Ghazanfar Azzam CEO, Muhammad Asim Anwar Chief Business Officer, Samiha Ali Zahid Chief Human Resources Officer, and Atta Ur Rehman, Head Branch Banking.

Speaking at the occasion, Sarwar Ali Khan CEO, TPL Trakker said that this is an industry-first initiative for a microfinance bank in Pakistan, providing Tracking Services to its customers of commercial vehicle financing. This partnership is in line with our mission of delivering telematics to connect mobile assets, people and businesses, he added.

President and CEO of MMBL, Ghazanfar Azzam said that the synergies developing between technology and finance are increasingly strengthening business operations and enhancing the effectiveness of financial services. Through MMBL’s partnership with TPL Trakker, commercial vehicles financed by the Bank will come preinstalled with GPS trackers, providing our customers with added security features, he added.

