ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.32%)
ASL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AVN 89.72 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.58%)
BOP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
EPCL 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.72%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.82%)
FFBL 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.68%)
FFL 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
HUBC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.43%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
JSCL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
MLCF 43.08 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.8%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
POWER 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.97%)
PPL 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.8%)
TRG 178.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.25%)
UNITY 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (0.14%)
BR30 25,266 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.16%)
KSE100 45,202 Decreased By ▼ -91.08 (-0.2%)
KSE30 18,559 Decreased By ▼ -21.41 (-0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Foreign funding case: ECP rejects PTI review petition

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Updated 28 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday rejected the review petition of the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wherein the electoral body directed the respondent and the petitioner to nominate two chartered accountants each in foreign funding case.

In addition, the ECP also upheld the decision to allow Akbar Sher Babar, the petitioner against PTI, to see the record submitted by PTI in the case, but only in front of scrutiny committee.

In a related development, the proceedings of scrutiny committee that hears foreign funding case were disrupted as the panel did not allow Babar to use laptop during the proceedings. The panel rejected Babar’s request to be allowed to use laptop to ‘record’ case proceedings. Babar then filed a new petition in ECP against the scrutiny committee’s decision to deny him access to laptop at the case proceedings.

On April 14, the ECP upheld the Scrutiny Committee’s decision and rejected Babar’s petition seeking to be handed over the record of PTI’s finances while allowing the petitioner to review the record only in front of scrutiny committee. The commission also directed the respondent and the petitioner to nominate two chartered accountants each in foreign funding case. It directed the scrutiny committee to complete proceedings of foreign funding case by the coming May 31.

On April 19, PTI’s counsel Shah Khawar filed review petition in ECP against its April 14 decision. The ruling party took the stance that appointing chartered accountants in the case at this stage would cause it to further delay.

On March 30, the Scrutiny Committee submitted a report to ECP wherein it categorically accused Babar of repeatedly filing ‘frivolous petitions’ causing delay in the conclusion of the case proceedings. The scrutiny committee was of the view that the petitioner was repeatedly filing new petitions in the case on frivolous pretexts which was the main reason the case was still pending.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTI ECP Election Commission of Pakistan foreign funding case Akbar Sher Babar Shah Khawar

Foreign funding case: ECP rejects PTI review petition

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

India's Covid death toll passes 200,000

Pakistan urges Canada to reconsider its decision of suspending flights from Pakistan

Minister explains circular debt strategy: Govt mulling buying IPPs to shut them

UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn

EAC to propose steps to boost FDI

IPPs urge govt to make payment

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.