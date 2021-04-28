Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices....
28 Apr 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1927.50 2388.00 9758.00 2054.00 16449.00 28338.00 2862.50 2251.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1927.50 2388.00 9758.00 2054.00 16449.00 28338.00 2862.50 2251.50
3-months Buyer 1925.00 2393.50 9730.00 2076.00 16495.00 27002.00 2877.50 2255.00
3-months Seller 1925.00 2393.50 9730.00 2076.00 16495.00 27002.00 2877.50 2255.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 24763.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 24763.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.