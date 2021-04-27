ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Perdue shipping one cargo of Brazil soybeans into the US

  • The Four Turandot vessel chartered by the United States is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday at the port of Barcarena in the north of Brazil, and is expected to sail on May 9, the Cargonave ship line-up data shows.
  • Brazil, the world's largest soy producer and exporter, very seldom sells to the United States. China is the main buyer of its soy.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

SAO PAULO: US-based meat processor Perdue is shipping one cargo of 31,450 tonnes of Brazilian soybeans into the United States, according to line-up data from shipping agency Cargonave, as stocks dwindle in the destination market.

The Four Turandot vessel chartered by the United States is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday at the port of Barcarena in the north of Brazil, and is expected to sail on May 9, the Cargonave ship line-up data shows.

Perdue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brazil, the world's largest soy producer and exporter, very seldom sells to the United States. China is the main buyer of its soy.

The United States, the world's No. 2 exporter and producer, typically imports only small volumes of soybeans every year. The country's grain handling infrastructure is built for large-scale bulk exporting.

When US domestic supplies are exceptionally tight, crushing facilities on the US East Coast normally are the first to import as costs to ship beans from the Midwest by rail can be higher than import costs, traders said. Importing margins for those facilities are currently favorable for shipments from late spring through the summer months, they said.

US soybean stocks are projected to shrink to a mere 9-1/2-day supply in September ahead of the next harvest, the tightest on record, according to US Department of Agriculture data analyzed by Reuters.

The United States imported nearly 2 million tonnes of the oilseed in the 2013/14 season and just over 1 million tonnes in 2012/13, according to USDA data. The USDA is forecasting 953,000 tonnes of soybean imports in the current season, although some traders say volumes could go higher.

SOYBEANS price CBOT soybeans soybeans harvest soybeans export Brazil soybeans

Perdue shipping one cargo of Brazil soybeans into the US

Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM

SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme

Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus

KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters