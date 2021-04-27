CM announces compensation for heirs of Waziristan firing victims

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday announced a compensation amount of Rs one million each for the heirs of two deceased and Rs 0.5 million for the injured of South Waziristan firing incident.

Subsequent to the directive of the Chief Minister, Commissioner Dera Amir Latif directed the Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan for handing over the payments to the victims’ families.

The Commissioner Dera Division, Amir Latif in his directives said restoration of peace in Waziristan was the result of numerous sacrifices of the people and security forces and to maintain it all available resources would be utilized.

Stern action would be taken against those disrupting the peaceful atmosphere of the area adding those involved in the firing would soon be brought before the justice.

The Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan assured the Commissioner Dera Division that those involved in the incident would be taken to the trask and made an example for others to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

It merits a mention here that two men identified as Inam Ullah and Kalam Din were killed and another, Mansoor, was injured when unknown assailants fired at them outside a shop in village Bibi Raghzalai, South Waziristan.