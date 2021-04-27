ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
No, government has not announced five-day Eid holiday

  • The official Twitter handle of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for exposing fake news rejected the notification circulating on social media.
Aisha Mahmood 27 Apr 2021

The Interior Ministry has dismissed news of a five-day Eid holiday, terming it baseless and fake.

On Monday, a notification doing the rounds on social media said that May 13 to May 17 will be Eid holidays in the country. However, the information ministry in a tweet rejected the notification.

"Disseminating fake news is not only unethical and illegal but it is also disservice to the nation. It is the responsibility of everyone to reject irresponsible behavior," the official Twitter handle of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for exposing fake news said.

However, on Monday, sources said that a summary has been moved to the federal cabinet for seven official holidays. The interior ministry has prepared a summary on the recommendations of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC).

The ministry has yet to make a decision.

