Eid eve: Ministry to give 30-day pardon to all prisoners

Fazal Sher 27 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has decided to give a 30-day pardon to all prisoners incarcerated in jails across the country on the eve of Eid.

The Interior Ministry has moved a summary to the federal cabinet in this regard.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will send the summary to the President for final approval, an official said.

He said that a 30-day pardon will be given to all the prisoners who were handed life sentences, jailed women, inmates 65 years of age and older, as well as under-18 convicts.

This pardon, however, will not apply to prisoners jailed for espisonage, terrorism, murder, adultery, robbery, kidnapping, and/or anti-state activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

