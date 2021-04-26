ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX rises on energy boost; Fortuna Silver Mines plunges

  • Canada's Fortuna Silver Mines Inc's shares tumbled 12%, the most on the TSX, while Roxgold jumped nearly 20%. *Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.91 points, or 0.14%, at 19,129.24.
Reuters 26 Apr 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, boosted by energy stocks, although gains were limited by a plunge in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines after a C$1 billion ($884.32 million) deal to buy Roxgold Inc.

Canada's Fortuna Silver Mines Inc's shares tumbled 12%, the most on the TSX, while Roxgold jumped nearly 20%.

At 9:54 a.m. ET (1354 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.91 points, or 0.14%, at 19,129.24.

Four of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the energy sector, which climbed 0.9%, even as crude prices fell.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which jumped 4.5%, and Turquoise Hill Resources, which rose 4%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Roxgold, Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc and Uex Corp.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1% as gold futures fell.

On the TSX, 88 issues were higher, while 139 issues declined for a 1.58-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 23.30 million shares traded.

The TSX posted 14 new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 78 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 57.06 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

TSX rises on energy boost; Fortuna Silver Mines plunges

We need to strengthen public health and social protection systems, PM tells UN's ESCAP session

India reports more than 352,991 new COVID cases in 24 hours, setting a fresh global record

Agriculture sector is being linked to CPEC to facilitate farming community: PM

All educational institutions in Sindh closed as province reports 952 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID vaccine registration for people over 40 years opens tomorrow

Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 800,000 mark

Pakistan's inclusion on travel Red List not meant for punishment, says UK envoy

Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as CIE exams begin amid third COVID-19 wave

'Sham' Libya trials sentence 22 to death: Amnesty

EU chief says vaccinated US tourists to be able to visit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters