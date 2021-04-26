ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar posts 6-week high as focus shifts to Fed decision

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback.
  • Touches its strongest since March 18 at 1.2432.
  • Price of US oil falls 1.9%.
  • Canadian bond yields rise across the curve.
Reuters 26 Apr 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly six weeks against the greenback on Monday as investors weighed the prospects of the US Federal Reserve maintaining its dovish stance at a policy meeting this week.

Most analysts expect Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to say on Wednesday that talk of withdrawing monetary easing is premature, which could put downward pressure on Treasury yields and the US dollar.

In contrast, the Bank of Canada last week signaled it could start hiking interest rates next year and cut the pace of bond purchases.

Investors in Canada are shunning interest-rate sensitive stocks, seeking inflation protection and betting on a steeper yield curve as the Bank of Canada leads global central banks in shifting to a more hawkish stance.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2439 to the greenback, or 80.39 US cents, having touched its strongest intraday level since March 18 at 1.2432.

Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest in seven weeks, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

As of April 20, net long positions had increased to 13,246 contracts from 2,406 in the prior week.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell on fears that surging COVID-19 cases in India will dent fuel demand in the world's third-biggest oil importer. US crude prices were down 1.9% at $60.95 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields edged higher across the curve. The 10-year was up nearly one basis point at 1.526%.

Canadian retail sales data for February is due on Wednesday, while GDP data for the same month is due on Friday.

Canadian Dollar US crude prices Canadian GDP Canadian forex market price of oil

Canadian dollar posts 6-week high as focus shifts to Fed decision

We need to strengthen public health and social protection systems, PM tells UN's ESCAP session

India reports more than 352,991 new COVID cases in 24 hours, setting a fresh global record

Agriculture sector is being linked to CPEC to facilitate farming community: PM

All educational institutions in Sindh closed as province reports 952 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID vaccine registration for people over 40 years opens tomorrow

Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 800,000 mark

Pakistan's inclusion on travel Red List not meant for punishment, says UK envoy

Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as CIE exams begin amid third COVID-19 wave

'Sham' Libya trials sentence 22 to death: Amnesty

EU chief says vaccinated US tourists to be able to visit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters