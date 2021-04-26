Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.08 percent, or 23.35 points, to 29,102.10.
26 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended the morning session slightly higher on Monday, in line with a broad advance across Asia following a strong finish on Wall Street at the end of last week, while focus turns to an upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting.
