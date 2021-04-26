Commissioner directs effective measures to halt Covid-19 spread

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch presiding over a meeting with the concerned officers of Health Department in his office Sunday has directed for effective measures to prevent the spread of the third wave of Covid-19. He stressed upon implementing SOPs to make people’s lives save from the virus.

He directed the concerned officers to inform people about the vaccine against Covid-19 and to complete the vaccination of health workers. He underlined the need of making people aware of keeping social distancing, use of masks and sanitizers.

He said that Hyderabad was the second largest city of Sindh where people from different parts of the province came for their medical treatment thus there was a need to increase capacity of providing medical facilities in the hospitals.

Baloch informed that a meeting would be convened soon to review the medical facilities in hospitals of other districts of the division as well.

He also directed Vice Chancellor LUMHS Dr Bekha Ram, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and DHO Hyderabad to convene a meeting to plan for the prevention of Covid-19.

Commissioner Hyderabad assured concerned officers of Health Department that all their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

The meeting was agreed on suggestion that due to spread of Covid-19, the higher authorities be requested to stop supplying oxygen to the industries for the time being so that they would not face oxygen shortage in any emergency.

Commissioner Hyderabad also directed to take measures to release the test results of Covid-19 in one day. He also directed the concerned officers of Health Department to keep their spirits high and play their vital role in preventing the spread of the virus by using their abilities with confidence.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed that efforts were being made by the district administration to control the spread of virus while SOPs were being implemented and added that soon an isolation centre would be set up at Kohsar Hospital in Latifabad.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Dr Bekha Ram, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, DHO Hyderabad Dr Lala Jaffer, Dr Aftab Phul, Dr Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Dr Jamshed Khanzada, Dr Bismillah and others attend the meeting.

