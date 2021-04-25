ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Pakistan

NA Secretariat suspends activities from 26th to 30th

Recorder Report 25 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has suspended all its activities from April 26 to 30 amid hike in Covid-19 cases in federal capital.

A notification issued by NA Secretariat said that all the offices of National Assembly Secretariat would remain closed from April 26 to 30 to avert a possible spread of COVID-19.

“All meetings of Public Accounts Committee, special committees, etc, have been rescheduled,” it added.

It said that all employees of National Assembly have been directed to leave the station and continue their office work by using electronic means and if required any of them could be called to office on an hour’s notice.

However, the heads of departments could call limited staff to the office starting from May 3, it said, adding these include employees of administration, committee and legislation wings.

“Wearing mask has already been declared compulsory while entering the premises of the Parliament House,” it added.

This is for the second time the NA Secretariat has been closed due to hike in Covid-19 case as earlier the secretariat faced closure after a large number of its employees were tested positive for coronavirus.

Comments are closed on this story.