Plea for removal of construction material from green belts

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has sought replies from federal and Sindh governments and authorities concerned in a petition related to dumping of construction material on the green belt on Super Highway.

The court has sought the replies from National Highway Authority director, Karachi commissioner and others and directed them to file the replies in two weeks.

The petition, filed by residents of localities along the Super Highway, stated that dumping of construction material has adversely affected their areas because this has been scattered in green belts and parks of the areas. The petition stated that the construction material has also been causing hindrance in the movement of people as it is also scattered on the arteries. The petition said that the debris of various government projects have been lying near the residential areas. The petition stated that illegally established station of dumpers and loaders are also source of trouble for the area people. The petition requested the court to issue order for removal of construction material from green belts and parks as well as debris of government projects in the area.

