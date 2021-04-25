Nearly 910 police officials affected by Covid-19: CCPO

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said, as many as 910 police officers and officials of Lahore police have so far been affected by COVID-19 and out of these 728 police officers and officials have joined their duties after recovery and defeating the pandemic.

As many as 177 police officers and officials of Lahore Police affected from COVID-19 are still quarantined at their homes, he added.

According to the details, as many as 02 DIGs, 03 senior police officers of SSP rank, 07 SSP, 22 DSPs, 28 inspectors, 104 Sub inspectors, 78 ASIs, 14 senior traffic wardens, 145 traffic wardens along with junior and senior clerks suffered from Corona virus. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said Lahore Police being the front line soldiers in war against COVID-19, is playing pivotal role to protect citizens from this virus and citizens as well as complainants have been directed to enter Police Facilitation Centres, Driving Testing Centres and all the offices of Lahore police wearing safety masks and following the precautionary measures.

Members of Lahore Police are comparatively at more risk of Coronavirus than any other citizen as they are performing field duties in vulnerable situation at pickets, Front Desks, Quarantine Centres, Police Stations and at all important places of the city, dealing with general public, making them aware of Coronavirus and containing their unnecessary movement in the city, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar added.

CCPO Lahore further said that all out efforts are being made to protect the employees of Lahore Police from the dangers of Coronavirus ensuring all possible precautionary measures including wearing of safety masks, use of sanitizers, germs killing spray and other safety measures.

He has said that in wake of the increasing threats of third wave of Corona pandemic in the city, Lahore Police has been high alert and extending maximum cooperation to district administration to ensure implementation on the Government SOPs to protect the citizens as well as personnel’s of Lahore Police from its deadly affect.

Face masks have been declared an integral part of the police uniform as directed by IG Punjab. Supervisory officers have been directed to personally monitor the implementation of measures to prevent Covid through their field visits.

