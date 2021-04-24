Pakistan expresses support, sympathy as COVID situation worsens in India

ISLAMABAD: As the COVID-19 situation worsens in India with 2.5 million active cases, Pakistan on Saturday expressed its support and sympathy to the Indian people.

“We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19 infections, that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in India,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Twitter.

With around 346,000 fresh cases and grim new record of 2,600 deaths in single day on Friday, India has now reported around a million new cases in just three days, while Friday was the fourth day in a row when India reported over 2,000 deaths in 24 hours.

The foreign minister said COVIOD-19 pandemic was yet another reminder that humanitarian issues required responses beyond political consideration.

“Pakistan continues to work with SAARC countries to foster cooperation to tackle the pandemic,” he added.