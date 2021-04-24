ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU wheat, rapeseed at fresh highs in grain surge

Reuters 24 Apr 2021

PARIS: Euronext wheat and rapeseed climbed further on Thursday to set new contract highs as a grain market rally continued with support from supply concerns and short-covering in nearby futures, traders said. September milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled up 7.50 euros, or 3.5%, at 220.75 euros ($265.10) a tonne, after earlier reaching a new life-of-contract peak at 222.00 euros.

Chicago wheat climbed more than 5% to surpass the $7 a bushel mark for the first time since May 2014, while corn and soybeans jumped by their daily limits to new multi-year highs. Cold weather in the United States has sparked worries about damage to wheat crops and delays to corn and soybean planting, threatening to further erode near-term grain supplies.

“We’re seeing the effect on wheat of what’s happening in corn and oilseed markets,” a futures dealer said.

“It’s also difficult to tell if we’re going to have ample wheat supply in Europe or not enough.”

Tightening end of season supply and short-covering due to position limits in the run-up to expiry again fuelled volatile gains in front-month wheat and rapeseed on Euronext.

May wheat settled up 3% at 238.50 euros after setting a new contract high at 240 euros. In rapeseed, the May contract, which expires next week, ended up 6% at 595.25 euros, after briefly spiking to 605.00 euros, a record for a front-month price.

Rapeseed also remained supported by tensions in global oilseed markets and concern about weather damage in Europe. New-crop August rapeseed set a new contract high at 510.25 euros before settling up 1.3% at 509.00 euros. On physical markets, traders were turning attention to this summer’s new harvest.

Chinese buyers are thought to have booked at least half a million tonnes of new-crop French wheat, as China looks to cover grain import needs heightened by a domestic corn deficit, traders said. German traders said old-crop activity was waning.

“Purchase interest in the old crop in the Hamburg market is very low with another exporter withdrawing purchase offers this week,” one German trader said.

Wheat wheat buyer EU wheat wheat crop wheatcorn wheat cargo wheat MSP

EU wheat, rapeseed at fresh highs in grain surge

Tarin praises WB for ‘swift’ assistance

NA again runs away from debate on French envoy?

Largest LNG-fired project: Financial close documents signed by PPIB, PTPL

March CA posts $47m deficit YoY

Istanbul moot urges Taliban to commit to peace talks

CPEC Kohala Hydel Project: Chinese firm to invest $2.4bn

SPI declines 0.40pc WoW

Valuation of PSM assets: PC eagerly waiting for endorsement

PIMS says unable to provide oxygen to ‘all the patients’

Canada bans passenger flights from Pakistan, India for 30 days

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.