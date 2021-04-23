ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Canadian dollar clings to weekly gain as factory sales rise

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback.
  • Estimate shows Canadian factory sales up 3.5% in March.
  • Price of US oil rises 0.3%.
  • Canadian bond yields were little changed across the curve.
Reuters 23 Apr 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged higher against its US counterpart on Friday as the greenback broadly fell and a domestic preliminary estimate showed that factory sales rose in March, with the loonie on track to advance for the fourth straight week.

Canadian factory sales rose 3.5% in March from February, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate, adding to evidence of economic recovery.

The US dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after better-than-expected flash purchasing managers' index numbers for the euro zone boosted the euro.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2486 to the greenback, or 80.09 US cents, having traded in a range of 1.2470 to 1.2508.

For the week, it was also up 0.1%. It follows slender gains in the prior three weeks.

On Wednesday, the loonie touched its strongest intraday level in one month at 1.2455 after the Bank of Canada signaled it could start hiking interest rates in late 2022. The central bank sharply boosted its outlook for the Canadian economy and cut the pace of bond purchases.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose on Friday as support from a European economic recovery countered record levels of coronavirus infections in India. US crude prices were up 0.3% at $61.6 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year trading at 1.513%.

The gap between it and the US 10-year yield steadied at 4 basis points in favor of the US bond, having narrowed from 19 basis points at the start of the month.

