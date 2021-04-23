ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Spurs may need more than League Cup win to keep Kane: Woodgate

Reuters 23 Apr 2021

Even if Tottenham Hotspur break their 13-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup on Sunday it might not be enough to satisfy the ambitions of captain Harry Kane, former Spurs defender Jonathan Woodgate said.

Kane, who broke into the Spurs' team in 2014 and has scored 219 goals in all competitions, signed a six-year extension in 2018 but British media have linked him with a move to a host of top clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Spurs came up short in the League Cup final in 2015 and the Champions League final in 2019 but Kane, 27, will have another shot at silverware when they face Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

Woodgate, who scored an extra-time winner for Spurs against Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final, said the club needed to start delivering trophies given the talent within the squad.

"They have to (win trophies now) in terms of the stadium they have built and with the players they have got," Bournemouth manager Woodgate told British media.

"They've got the best striker in England with Harry Kane so they need to start winning trophies for him."

Woodgate said Spurs had to show Kane they were serious about challenging for titles by bringing in more quality and that a Cup win might not be enough to stop his head from being turned.

"I'm not sure, I think they'll need more investment," said Woodgate. "He's been unbelievable again this season, scored so many goals and even evolved as a player by making so many assists. He's an incredible talent."

Reuters

