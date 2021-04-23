Pakistan's Edhi Foundation offers its services in helping tackle the COVID-19 crisis in India

(Karachi) Edhi Foundation, a non-profit social welfare organization, has offered its services to India in tackling the worsening COVID-19 situation that claimed the lives of millions of people.

As per details, Edhi Foundation head Faisal Edhi has written a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered to provide humanitarian assistance.

"Pakistan's Edhi Foundation is willing to provide assistance to India against the latest COVID19 rebound in the country, Faisal Edhi writes to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer humanitarian assistance."

India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus cases, surpassing 330,000 new cases, as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents.

Deaths in the past 24 hours also jumped to a record 2,263, the health ministry said, while officials across northern and western India, including the capital, New Delhi, warned most hospitals were full and running out of oxygen.

Delhi reported more than 26,000 new cases and 306 deaths, or about one fatality every five minutes, the fastest since the pandemic began.

Medical oxygen and beds have become scarce, with major hospitals putting up notices saying they have no room for any more patients and police being deployed to secure oxygen supplies.