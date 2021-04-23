World
Over 100 wounded in clashes with police in Jerusalem: medics
- The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had treated at least 105 people, with some 20 of them hospitalised.
23 Apr 2021
JERUSALEM: Over 100 Palestinians were wounded in overnight clashes with Israeli police, medics said Friday, the largest such incident since the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan 10 days ago.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had treated at least 105 people, with some 20 of them hospitalised. Israeli police said 20 officers were wounded, three of whom were taken to hospital.
